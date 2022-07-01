VIP AUDIO 7/1 – The Fix Flashback (5-20-2015): Debut episode from 7 years ago including Todd’s introduction, Lana-Rusev split, ROH-NJPW Global Wars, Kamala autobiography, Ambrose elevation, KO’s debut on Raw, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, in a Flashback episode of The Fix, we jump back just over seven years to the original episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller from May 20, 2015. First, Wade introduces Todd and then Todd gives background on himself as a pro wrestling fan and his hobbies. Then main topics include Kevin Owens’ debut on Raw, Lana-Rusev split, Ambrose-Reigns dynamic and the elevation of Ambrose lately, the NXT-WWE dynamic when it comes to development goal, Kamala book review, Lana-Rusev split, Ambrose-Reigns dynamic, ROH-NJPW Global Wars booking strategy, and more.

