VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #717 (August 10, 2002): Mitchell reviews “Sex, Lies, Headlocks” book, Jarretts file lawsuit against accused scammer, Gov. Ric Flair? Powell on Russo, McNeill on WCW castoff

SUMMARY of #717 cover-dated August 10, 2002: This issue begins with a cover story on the Jarretts filing a lawsuit against accused scammers, plus Keller’s feature column on the controversy… Top Five Stories of the Week including Hogan out and Michaels in… Jason Powell’s feature column on Vince Russo… Bruce Mitchell’s book review column including “Sex, Lies, and Headlocks” and “Stu Hart”… Pat McNeill’s feature column on WCW wrestlers who can’t get booked… Torch Talk with Mortimer Plumtree, pt. 3… Plus Torch Newswire, TV Summaries, Key Live Event Results, 1992 Backtrack, Keller’s TNA PPV Report and TNA PPV Roundtable…



