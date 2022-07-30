VIP AUDIO 7/29 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Summerslam hype, Heyman promo, Sheamus vs. McIntyre for title shot, Rousey teams with Liv, Max Dupri returns, Shotzi wins, Raiders beat New Day clean, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including final Summerslam hype, a Paul Heyman promo, Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre for title shot, Ronda Rousey teams with Liv Morgan, Max Dupri returns, Shotzi wins, the Viking Raiders beat New Day clean, and more.

