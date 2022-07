SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Tyler Sage breaks down the good and the bad that is Chris Jericho on commentary, the hype for next week’s Dynamite, and the good, okay, and bad matches that were on Rampage.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO