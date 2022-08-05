Ric Flair Last Match event draws big business

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ric Flair’s Last Match event at Starrcast 5 over Summerslam weekend is the second biggest independent wrestling show in modern history.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Flair’s Last Match event drew between 20,000 and 25,000 PPV buys and 4,200 buys through traditional cable. The event was attended by 6,800 fans and did a gate of $448,502. Both the PPV buys and gate are the second highest for an indie show, behind only the All In event that was put on by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks in 2018.

Flair & Andrade El Idolo defeated Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal at the show. Flair bled during the match, but also got the final pinfall on Jarrett. Other matches on the card included Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu for the Impact World Championship, The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Wolves, The Von Erichs vs. The Briscoes, and more.

