Championship matches announced for AEW Battle of the Belts 3

AEW has announced three championship matches for the Battle of the Belts 3 special on TNT.

On the show, Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH World Championship against Konosuke Takeshita, Thunder Rosa is scheduled to face Jaime Hayter for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and Wardlow will put the TNT Championship on the line against Jay Lethal.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Lethal defeated Orange Cassidy in the opening contest. Lethal attempted to break Cassidy’s leg after the match and then threatened Wardlow before challenging him to a title match. Wardlow ran out to make the save for Cassidy, but then accepted the challenge and said he would kick Letha’s ass at Battle of the Belts.

AEW Battle of the Belts is a quarterly Saturday night special that airs on TNT. The show was added to AEW’s weekly slate at the beginning of the year when the company renewed and extended their television contract.

Battle of the Belts 3 airs on TNT on Saturday August 6.

