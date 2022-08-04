FREE PODCAST 8/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Hazelwood: Jericho vows to beat Mox, Cole & Fish & O’Reilly turn on Bucks, on-site report, live calls, emails (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Bruce Hazelwood from PWTorch to review AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and on-site correspondent Tyler Sage from PWTorch. First they discuss whether Chris Jericho guaranteeing victory next week over Jon Moxley indicates he might win the AEW Interim Title. Then Bruce gives his take on how today’s NXT would compete with AEW these days. Then Tyler Sage joined the show to talk about his experience in the arena including what happened before and after Dynamite, and a walk through the entire show to give thoughts on the matches and segments with insight from Tyler in the arena. They finish with more callers and emails, including some talk about the press release today from AEW announcing the formal support staff for Tony Khan including some new formal titles and expanded official duties.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO