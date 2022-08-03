SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-So, honestly, I’m surprised there are still NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. You’re breeding tag teams for what? Anyway, I didn’t hate the opening contest this week. Spots were good and the team of Chance & Carter is a serviceable winner. Yeah, serviceable. That’s probably the best word to describe it all.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Nathan Frazer is absolutely something I’d like to see. We need more than five minutes, though. Vinci interfered, I get it, but he very much feels like an unnecessary third wheel.

-Ok, so there was nothing wrong with the Bron Breakker and J.D. McDonagh contract signing. Breakker and J.D. were fine with what they did and said, but it’s nearly impossible to suspend disbelief long enough to really believe McDonagh has a shot. A tough story to invest in for that reason.

-Sarray and Mandy Rose had a match. Yeah …

-“A” for effort on the Tiffany Stratton voice over video stuff, but there is still something missing there. Not enough authenticity yet.

-Another thumbs up week for Axiom. Smart to have him talk and attempt to build a relationship with the audience. Hudson played the heel foil again. My what a fall from grace its been for him.

-Call me crazy, but did the D’Angelo/Escobar feud actually work out well? It felt like a cartoon at the start, but week to week each side as really done a nice job with the story. Still wondering “business” both families have to tend to NXT, but outside of that nuance, it’s been good and the final match – presumably at Heatwave – should be a memorable one.

-Cora Jade has outperformed Roxanne Perez thus far since the turn. Unexpected given the experience Perez has.

-A British Rounds Match? Oh, why the hell not, right?

-Good main event between Von Wagner and Solo Sikoa. Wagner’s best performance to date by far. The two men had chemistry together and the story of both wanting to destroy the other played well. Where does Sikoa go from here? He’s main roster ready. As for Wagner? I’d be tempted to feed him to Breakker, as he seems like the kind of character that needs to be in bigger matches to be fully taken seriously as a threat.

