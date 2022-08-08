WWE reveals brackets for women’s tag team tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE revealed the brackets for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The teams participating in the tournament are Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai, Dana Brooke & Tamina, Raquel Rodriquez & Aliyah, Nikki A.S.H & Doudrop, Alexa Bliss & Asuka, Natalya & Sonya Deville, Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark, and Xia Li & Shotzi. The tournament started this week on Raw with Sky & Kai taking on Brooke & Tamina.

The women’s tag team titles were vacated earlier this year when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company as champions.

CATCH-UP: John Laurinaitis reportedly fired by WWE