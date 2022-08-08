John Laurinaitis reportedly fired by WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Laurinaitis has reportedly been fired by WWE.

A new report from PWInsider indicates that Laurinaitis, the now former Head of Talent relations was quietly let go from WWE within the last week for “obvious reasons.” The report indicates that only a small circle of people knew when Laurinaitis was fired and it has yet to be determined what the exact date of his termination was.

Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon are under investigation by the WWE Board of Directors over several hush money agreements. One of the agreements allegedly involved a former employee who had a sexual relationship with both Laurinaitis and McMahon. McMahon resigned from WWE last month giving the explanation publically in a tweet that he was retiring.

PWTorch contacted sources in WWE, but were unable to get confirmation of the report. Word is going around talent and staff thatLaurinaitis has been fired, but nothing official has been announced by the company yet internally.

PWTorch has also reached out to WWE for confirmation of Laurinaitis’s termination, but have not recieved an answer as of this writing.

