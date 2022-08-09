FREE PODCAST 8/9 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Levesque’s early changes to WWE, should AEW respond to WWE, AEW’s TV deal concerns, Flair’s Last Match, will they miss covering Vince, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:
- Evaluating early indications of what Paul Levesque is going to do differently than Vince McMahon
- Will Riddle be a changed character next week on Raw?
- Karrion Kross’s arrival and how he can be best utilized.
- Is it likely Sasha Banks and Naomi return?
- Will Tony Khan change AEW in response to Levesque’s changes in WWE?
- Concern about the marketplace for AEW’s next TV deal
- Has AEW created or overseen the rise of any true top tier stars besides MJF?
- Why Tony Khan deserves a break when it comes to criticism of AEW booking and ratings lately.
- Who might be the next breakout star from AEW’s roster of rising wrestlers?
- Thoughts on Ric Flair’s Last Match event.
- Will Wade and Jason miss analyzing Vince McMahon?
- And more including some Mailbag questions.
