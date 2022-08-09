Raw ratings remain strong despite drop from previous week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Raw had another strong night Monday in the ratings according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show averaged 1.96 million viewers and a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demo. Raw was first on cable and beat every other show on TV except for The Bachelorette. While Raw fell from its huge numbers the Monday after SummerSlam, last night’s ratings remained excellent with an average of 1.96 million viewers and a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Raw was first on cable and beat every show on television last night in 18-49 except The Bachelorette.

The show was down 12 percent in viewers, 13 percent in 18-49, and 10 percent 18-34 from the previous week. The drops were expected given that WWE Raw last week followed the SummerSlam PPV.

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch