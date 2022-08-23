FREE PODCAST 8/23 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Bryant talk Beach Ball Mania in Brooklyn, Cena-Reigns, Strowman-Brock, two on-site reports, callers, mailbag (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Travis Bryant of the PWTorch East Coast Cast to discuss Monday Night Raw the day after Summerslam in Brooklyn, N.Y. The crowd was a big part of the story with Beach Ball Mania. They discuss key topics coming out of Raw in segment one. In segment two, they talk to two on-site correspondents from Brooklyn who provide insight on the beach balls, crowd reactions to Roman Reigns and John Cena and Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, and in general convey what it was like at Raw. Then in segment three, Keller and Bryant answer emails related to Raw.

