VIP AUDIO 8/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Mailbag – Is Punk acting like selfish top stars he once decried? Was Verne Gagne the worst? Is the Bucks-Omega-Hangman clique hurting AEW? Plus Abyss, Tessa, MJF, Ross, Vince-Tony, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

In light of C.M. Punk’s comments about Hangman Page, how selfish is Punk compared to other past stars from previous decades? Are most successful wrestlers just power-hungry politicians?

If MJF comes back, how will that reshape how that situation played out overall?

Was Hangman Page’s promo about Punk anything other than building a match?

Are the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page interacting only amongst themselves and their friends at the expense of the overall product?

Who do you think has the ability to turn Punk heel, and the potential to be a number one babyface on the AEW roster?

Is Tessa Blanchard worth the hassle of hiring if you’re AEW or WWE?

Was Verne Gagne the most difficult of regional promoters to work with, as “Death of the Territories” portrays?

If Verne could have sucked it up and kept either Pro Wrestling USA or the AWA-CWA-WCCW alliance going, does the AWA survive past May 1991 even if only for another year or two?

Who are Todd’s top five MCs?

Why does Wade refer to Triple H now as Paul Levesque almost exclusively?

Thoughts on Abyss’s career and would he have made a good opponent for Hulk Hogan in the WWF in the 1980s?

Are there any AEW, TNA, or New Japan wrestlers who have contacts that are due to expire prior to the Royal Rumble?

Looking at the current landscape, who are the top three picks as potential 2023’s Rumble winners?

Would it be a good idea for Tony Khan to meet Vince McMahon privately if he were willing or even feature him on his TV show?

Does it seem more likely now that WWE could buy AEW?

Does it hurt AEW’s PPV buyrate to not have a main event announced yet for All Out?

What is the likely dynamic between Levesque and Nick Khan now that Levesque is bringing back so much of NXT that was disassembled and downplayed over the last year?

What happened to the momentum that Orange Cassidy seemed to have after his match with Will Ospreay?

Was delaying Goldberg’s WWE Title win until Unforgiven 2022 justified given the boost in buyrate for that event, almost a two-for-one situation?

Clarification on Drew McIntyre’s actual home town!

What value does Jim Ross bring to AEW broadcast?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO