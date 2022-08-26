VIP AUDIO 8/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Mailbag – Is Punk acting like selfish top stars he once decried? Was Verne Gagne the worst? Is the Bucks-Omega-Hangman clique hurting AEW? Plus Abyss, Tessa, MJF, Ross, Vince-Tony, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- In light of C.M. Punk’s comments about Hangman Page, how selfish is Punk compared to other past stars from previous decades? Are most successful wrestlers just power-hungry politicians?
- If MJF comes back, how will that reshape how that situation played out overall?
- Was Hangman Page’s promo about Punk anything other than building a match?
- Are the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page interacting only amongst themselves and their friends at the expense of the overall product?
- Who do you think has the ability to turn Punk heel, and the potential to be a number one babyface on the AEW roster?
- Is Tessa Blanchard worth the hassle of hiring if you’re AEW or WWE?
- Was Verne Gagne the most difficult of regional promoters to work with, as “Death of the Territories” portrays?
- If Verne could have sucked it up and kept either Pro Wrestling USA or the AWA-CWA-WCCW alliance going, does the AWA survive past May 1991 even if only for another year or two?
- Who are Todd’s top five MCs?
- Why does Wade refer to Triple H now as Paul Levesque almost exclusively?
- Thoughts on Abyss’s career and would he have made a good opponent for Hulk Hogan in the WWF in the 1980s?
- Are there any AEW, TNA, or New Japan wrestlers who have contacts that are due to expire prior to the Royal Rumble?
- Looking at the current landscape, who are the top three picks as potential 2023’s Rumble winners?
- Would it be a good idea for Tony Khan to meet Vince McMahon privately if he were willing or even feature him on his TV show?
- Does it seem more likely now that WWE could buy AEW?
- Does it hurt AEW’s PPV buyrate to not have a main event announced yet for All Out?
- What is the likely dynamic between Levesque and Nick Khan now that Levesque is bringing back so much of NXT that was disassembled and downplayed over the last year?
- What happened to the momentum that Orange Cassidy seemed to have after his match with Will Ospreay?
- Was delaying Goldberg’s WWE Title win until Unforgiven 2022 justified given the boost in buyrate for that event, almost a two-for-one situation?
- Clarification on Drew McIntyre’s actual home town!
- What value does Jim Ross bring to AEW broadcast?
