NXT faction reportedly set for WWE main roster

Legado Del Fantasma, the NXT faction led by Santos Escobar is reportedly set to make their debut on the WWE main roster.

Escobar was written out of storylines after losing a match to Tony D’Angelo, but The Wrestling Observer is reporting that he will move to Raw or Smackdown. This week on NXT, Escobar appeared on the show in the parking lot and told the other members of the group that they must stick together.

Escobar and D’Angelo have been feuding for months and had multiple matches with one another. Escobar is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship earlier this year.

