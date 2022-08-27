8/24 WOMEN’S WRESTLING ARMY REPORT: LuFisto vs. Max The Impaler, Laynie Luck vs. Gia Scott

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWA EPISODE 10: INTO THE WASTELAND

AUGUST 24, 2022

AIRED ON PRO WRESTLING TV

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Alyssa Marino, Lenny Leonard

Opening theme.

-Gia Scott was out first, showing no signs of distress after losing in last week’s main event. Her opponent was Laynie Luck, who picked up her first win last week to move to a 1-2 record.

(1) LAYNIE LUCK vs. GIA SCOTT

Luck took Scott to the mat with an arm wrench. Snapmare and a leg lock allowed Luck to catch Scott with a couple pin attempts. Scott took over and hit two shoulder blocks in the corner. Step-up senton from Luck. She eventually hit her Death Valley Party but Scott kicked out. Scott set up for an electric chair drop but Luck rolled into a STF. Scott broke free and hit a ripcord spinebuster. Kick-out from Luck. Double arm DDT but Luck kicked out again. Uni-Cutter from Luck for the win.

WINNER: Laynie Luck in 9:32.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Luck continues her momentum from last week and now holds the record for most WWA matches at 4. Both women looked good here and just need some character work. We don’t really know anything about either of them and WWA overall has been pretty slight in terms of week-to-week storytelling. I gave it a pass in the early days but we’re ten episodes and three months in now. I want to feel an emotional investment in who wins and loses and a sense that these contests have repercussions.)

-Alisha Edwards was backstage with Jordan Blade. Edwards asked about Blade’s nickname “The Submission Sniper.” Blade clarified she has a double blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Edwards volunteered to let Blade choke her out, which she did.

-Elsewhere, Laynie Luck addressed Gia Scott. She didn’t know if she could continue her momentum from last week but credited the fans for helping her. She lay down on the floor to rest.

-Sit-down with LuFisto. She’s been wrestling for 25 years. She’s questioned that dedication sometimes but she loves professional wrestling. The butterflies are still there. The love is still there. As long as she can continue to make fans happy, she’ll keep going. She put over WWA for their professionalism and was excited to keep learning from the younger women in the locker room.

-In the arena, Amy Rose was out of the curtain, followed by Max The Impaler.

(2) LUFISTO vs. MAX THE IMPALER (w/ Amy Rose)

At the sound of the bell, both wrestlers charged each other. LuFisto low-bridged Max to the floor and leveled them with a cannonball off the apron. They traded chops. LuFisto whipped into the apron and body slammed onto the hardwood floor. Max dragged LuFisto around the ringside area by the hair.

Rose handed a steel chair to Max. The referee managed to get it away from them but then LuFisto stole it from him and set it up on the floor. A drop toe-hold sent Max face-first into the seat. LuFisto sat Max in the chair and hit a running dropkick that toppled them over. As the ref checked on Max, Rose raked the back of LuFisto. Max threw LuFisto back into the ring.

Rose choked LuFisto on the rope behind the ref’s back. Backbreaker to LuFisto. Vulcan nerve pinch from Max. LuFisto with a headbutt to the chest. Samoan drop from Max. LuFisto dodged a charging Max and they went shoulder-first into the ring post. Cannonball from LuFisto to Max seated in the corner.

As the referee tried to separate the wrestlers in the corner, Max turned and put him down with a forearm. Another referee instantly appeared in the ring but LuFisto chose to take him out with a lariat for some reason. Double clothesline and both wrestlers wound up on the floor. They continued to brawl at ringside until the bell rang.

DECISION: No contest in 10:28.

-All the wrestlers and coaches emptied out to separate Max and LuFisto. Rose ushered Max backstage while a group of wrestlers held back LuFisto.

(Pageot’s Perspective: A fun monster vs. monster brawl that the crowd was hot for. Follow-up is key. If this was the final chapter of their rivalry, that will be a disappointing finish. If it’s merely the next chapter ahead of the two of them meeting in a gimmick match, then we’ve got something here. Steel cage? Lumberjill? Street fight? Falls count anywhere? Any of those would make sense at this point and would be a marquee match for a future WWA taping.

Speaking of, it’s unclear how many episodes are left from this Chicago taping but the next set of tapings scheduled for September 9 and 10 appear to have been cancelled as talent booked for those dates began reaching out to other promotions this week. There’s been no word from WWA through social media and the dates are still listed on their website. Hopefully it’s just a postponement and not a sign that our burgeoning promotion is in trouble already.)

-Next week: Tasha Steelz vs. Mazzerati, Ashley D’Amboise vs. Layna Lennox, and Missa Kate vs. Allie Recks.