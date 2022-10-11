VIP AUDIO 10/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade – Saturday vs. Sunday PPVs, what is charisma, Cup Therapy, dangerous spots in AEW, can AEW hit a reset button on booking for a needed jolt, DX, Vince, Logan Paul, more (40 min.)

News Ticker

October 11, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s early two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Is DX too far in the past for a celebration of them on TV in 2022 to seem like WWE’s living too much in the past?
  • Could AEW hit the reset button on the booking lay of the land like a recent “ProWres Paradise” episode chronicled ROH doing in 2004?
  • Should people support WWE knowing it still benefits Vince McMahon given his past?
  • Some listener venting about Logan Paul getting a title shot and Todd’s response.
  • Does WWE have a policy against cup therapy considering AEW wrestlers show signs of it, but WWE wrestlers never have?
  • How did AEW crew up Saraya’s legit story so badly?
  • What will WWE do at the next Blood Money show if Sami Zayn wins the WWE Title?
  • Shouldn’t Tony Khan or someone be stopping Sting and Julia Hart from taking crazy dangerous bumps like they did on Dynamite last month?
  • Jon Moxley refers to pro wrestling as a sport a lot in his book. Is pro wrestling a sport?
  • What is charisma in general and in pro wrestling?
  • Should wrestling companies have run PPVs on Saturdays before WWE recently started or was there a good reason to do Sundays before?

