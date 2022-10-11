VIP AUDIO 10/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade – Saturday vs. Sunday PPVs, what is charisma, Cup Therapy, dangerous spots in AEW, can AEW hit a reset button on booking for a needed jolt, DX, Vince, Logan Paul, more (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Is DX too far in the past for a celebration of them on TV in 2022 to seem like WWE’s living too much in the past?

Could AEW hit the reset button on the booking lay of the land like a recent “ProWres Paradise” episode chronicled ROH doing in 2004?

Should people support WWE knowing it still benefits Vince McMahon given his past?

Some listener venting about Logan Paul getting a title shot and Todd’s response.

Does WWE have a policy against cup therapy considering AEW wrestlers show signs of it, but WWE wrestlers never have?

How did AEW crew up Saraya’s legit story so badly?

What will WWE do at the next Blood Money show if Sami Zayn wins the WWE Title?

Shouldn’t Tony Khan or someone be stopping Sting and Julia Hart from taking crazy dangerous bumps like they did on Dynamite last month?

Jon Moxley refers to pro wrestling as a sport a lot in his book. Is pro wrestling a sport?

What is charisma in general and in pro wrestling?

Should wrestling companies have run PPVs on Saturdays before WWE recently started or was there a good reason to do Sundays before?

