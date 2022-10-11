FREE PODCAST 10/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Bray return, Bloodline, Seth saying he and Roman are top of industry, MJF, Dynamite anniversary, Acclaimed, Lesnar return, Saraya, more (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics: Bray Wyatt’s return, the latest fun with The Bloodline, Seth Rollins saying he and Roman Reigns are top of industry, MJF, AEW Dynamite anniversary show pros and cons, The Acclaimed, Brock Lesnar return, Saraya, and more.

In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talk Raw ratings for the season premiere and then respond to email questions from listeners on a variety of AEW and WWE topics including Gunther’s upside, War Games, MJF’s face turn, future of WWE roster split, women’s division, a sense of AEW losing momentum, and more.

