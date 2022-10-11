NXT HITS & MISSES 10/11: Waller vs. Dragunov, Breakker vs. Bernal, Axiom vs. Frazer, Hartwell vs. Feroz, Tag Team Triple Threat, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

BRON BREAKKER vs. JAVIER BERNAL

As Bernal made his way to the ring for what was about to be the most important match of his career, JD McDonagh emerged and joined Vic Joseph and Booker T at ringside. Ilja Dragunov was also shown making his way into the building, meaning all three members of the Halloween Havoc triple threat had arrived.

Bernal and Breakker went on to have a halfway decent opener, with Booker T repeatedly calling out how similar Breakker is to his father and uncle. Breakker got the win in a handful of minutes, and McDonagh joined him in the ring. Dragunov made his way ringside, and McDonagh attacked both men. Dragunov went to attack McDonagh, who dodged the attack. Dragunov took Breakker down inadvertently, yet still held the NXT title high overhead to end the opening segment.

I’m looking forward to this match at Halloween Havoc. Breakker isn’t perfect between the ropes, but he’s more than capable. He’ll bring the power aspect to the match while Dragunov and McDonagh will bring the high flying action. It’ll be interesting to see if Breakker loses his title, as a triple threat match has a built in story where the champion doesn’t have to be pinned to lose the belt.

Verdict: HIT

AXIOM vs. NATHAN FRAZER – FINAL MATCH IN THEIR BEST OF THREE

Not only was this match the final match in Axiom and Frazer’s best of three, but the winner of this match would go on to the North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc.

Not often is there a series of matches where I can’t decide who I want to win. Or who deserves it more. This series has elevated both men by several notches regardless of the winner. The chemistry between these two is absolutely off the charts and reminds me of some of the absolute classics of the Black and Gold era.

Seriously. If you aren’t watching NXT, go out of your way to watch all three matches. They not only tell a story in each, but they provide some of the best action in recent NXT memory.

All three of these matches portrayed Axiom and Frazer as equals. Nobody got more offense than the other, at least notably. They were always one step ahead of one another, and ready to reverse the next person’s attack.

Nathan Frazer just barely squeaked out a win, and is going to the ladder match at Halloween Havoc. Take nothing away from Axiom in his defeat, however. He proved that he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with in NXT. The two men hugged and celebrated together as the show cut to a commercial break.

Verdict: HIT

INDI HARTWELL vs. VALENTINA FEROZ

Prior to the match, Feroz asked Sanga to be in her corner for support. Just a few seconds into the match, Veer Mahan came to the ring and whispered something to Sanga. They both then went backstage.

This seemed to throw Feroz off of her game a bit, and allowed Indi to leverage that into a win. This match looked to serve as a way to elevate Feroz to the next level, even in defeat, while keeping Indi strong. Feroz showed a lot of energy and a lot of promise tonight.

Verdict: Lukewarm HIT

MALIK BLADE & EDRIS ENOFE vs. JOSH BRIGGS & BROOKS JENSEN vs. THE DYAD

With Pretty Deadly watching from a platform above the crowd, a triple threat to determine their challengers at Halloween Havoc took place in the ring below. This triple threat tag match had one member from each match in the ring, and you were only allowed to tag your partner.

Well, under triple threat rules, there’s no DQ. Why bother even tagging in and out? You won’t get disqualified for staying in the ring. At least the ref never counted men out when they were outside the ring.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, felt like the outliers in the match. Sure, they’ve gotten more of a push as of late. But they hardly feel like tag team champion material just yet. Nothing against their talent, I just don’t feel like they’ve been booked as a winning team.

With Pretty Deadly solidly heels, Briggs & Jensen seemed like the defacto winners here. The Dyad are heels, and I think that if they were to pit them against Pretty Deadly, Pretty Deadly would become the babyfaces. They’re so entertaining while Dyad is so… boring… You wouldn’t be able to help but cheer for PD.

The company sees something in Josh Briggs. He’s slimmed down and toned up, and he always overshadows his tag partner. I had myself convinced that Brooks and Jensen would be victorious. Instead, they’re pulling the trigger on Enofe and Blade. While I think they both need a bit more firing up before being put in a tag title match, I do think they’re capable of having a decent match for the titles. Whether the audience believes them as challengers, well that’s the question.

Verdict: HIT

ALBA FYRE vs. JACY JAYNE

Fyre is aiming for Mandy Rose’s NXT championship, and she has to get through her lackey’s in order to get there. Jayne started the match off strong, but Fyre very quickly got the upper hand. Fyre would have had Jayne finished off early on if it wasn’t for Gigi Dolan sticking her nose where it doesn’t belong.

Gory Bomb to Jayne, and Alba Fyre was victorious with a relatively easy win.

As Fyre was walking to the back, she was attacked by Sonya Deville who appears to now be aligned with Toxic Attraction. The three of them decimated Fyre as the NXT Women’s Champion, presumably, looked on from the back and laughed. From where ever Alba Fyre has her tied up…

Verdict: Lukewarm HIT

WES LEE vs. STACKS

Oh yeah, Stacks still exists. How about that…

Weeks ago, Tony D’Angelo was in a match with Wes Lee and tweaked his knee. He’ll be sidelined for a bit, and they’re using the real life injury to fuel a story between Lee and Stacks in the meantime.

Stacks has been nothing more than a lackey for D’Angelo since debuting alongside the now departed Two Dimes. He hasn’t had to stand on his own and now that he has to, the cracks really show. He’s a decent worker, but so completely bland otherwise. There is no gimmick outside of D’Angelo’s lackey, and he hasn’t had time on the mic to try and shine.

Wes Lee picked up the win, as he should have. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes attacked him as soon as the bell rang for his win. Oro Menzah came out to make the save, presumably building up to a tag team feud between these four men?

Verdict: HIT

KIANA JAMES vs. THEA HAIL

I don’t care what anyone says. Thea Hail is absolutely amazing. Last week, she slammed Mr. Stone and he interrupted the start of this match only to get manhandled by Hail. Unfortunately, that directly lead to her defeat… but that’s just standard booking.

The amount of energy that Hail embodies is unique and confident. I firmly believe she has that “it” factor, and could be a big star in this business.

Verdict: Lukewarm HIT

ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. GREYSON WALLER

Earlier in the night, Waller got in the way of Dragunov who was trying to leave the arena. Waller did what he does best, open his mouth, and Dragunov turned around and said “Maybe I won’t leave yet.”

And that, boys and girls, is pretty much how our main event was booked tonight. I give it a B- for its simplicity and effectiveness.

This was an energetic main event match, just as good as you think it would be between these two. We did get some Halloween Hokiness in this match, however. Waller tried to take a moment to breathe and walked up the ramp. The “Spin the Wheel Make A Deal” wheel began spinning as blue flames appeared on screen. Waller ran back to the ring out of fear, and was immedately suplexed twice and headbutted to take a loss.

As Dragunov was celebrating his win, Breakker delivered a massive spear out of nowhere, delivering a receipt for earlier in the night. As the show faded, the camera zoomed in on JD McDonagh looking on inconspicuously from a seat in the crowd.

Verdict: HIT