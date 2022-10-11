News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: Antonio Inoki’s legacy, reviews of Dynamite, Smackdown, Impact Bound for Glory, New Japan Decoration of Power, Rampage, NXT (98 min.)

October 11, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special Tuesday episode of The Fix (essentially part two of last week’s shorter show) with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reviews of last week’s AEW Dynamite 3rd Anniversary show, Rampage, and Battle of the Belts.
  • Antonio Inoki’s legacy
  • Review of Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory
  • Review of WWE Smackdown
  • Review of New Japan Decoration of Power
  • Review of last week’s NXT

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*