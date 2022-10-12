Matt Cardona addresses potential return to WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Cardona says he’s not trying to get back to WWE, but that a WrestleMania moment wouldn’t be all that bad either.

In an interview Metro, Cardona talked openly about his WWE aspirations and what WWE means to him.

‘I’m not trying to get back to WWE,” Cardona said. “But I’d lying if I said I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again, or I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden – of course I would. If Triple H called me right now, if I had that 203 – that’s the area code for Stamford, Connecticut – of course I’d pick up. But right now, I’m focusing on being the best me possible, and having the most fun possible, and making the most money possible.

“Right now, I’m trying to prove that you don’t necessarily need to be in WWE or AEW to be a successful pro wrestler. But of course, the WWE Championship is something I think about every single day when I wake up. That is definitely always on my mind. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t. I think if you’re in this business, to be a world champion is the goal you should have. And for me personally, it’s the WWE Championship.”

Cardona is formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE. He is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and United States Champion. He was released from WWE in 2020.

