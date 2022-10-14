VIP AUDIO 10/14 – On The Canvas with Zack Heydorn: A wrestling conversation with AAW Heritage Champion Davey Vega (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? A conversation with AAW Heritage Champion Davey Vega. On the show, Zack Heydorn and Vega talk the artistry of tag team wrestling, converting to a singles act on the independent circuit, AAW, the Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO