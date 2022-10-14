Edge to play recurring role in Disney+ series

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Edge has been cast to play the recurring role of Ares in the upcoming Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Variety reported the news on Thursday.

According to the report the Ares character is “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.” Edge, who will be credited in the project as Adam Copeland, has appeared in a number of other roles including work in “Vikings,” “Haven,” “The Flash,” and others.

Edge lost to Finn Balor at Extreme Rules last Saturday in an “I Quit” Match. He’s a multiple time world champion and world tag team champion in WWE.

CATCH-UP: Saraya offered contract and big role with WWE prior to signing with AEW