SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When Cody Rhodes left WWE to have surgery on his torn pectoral muscle after his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins, the timetable for a return was nine months. It appears we may seen Cody Rhodes ahead of schedule.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Rhodes is progressing ahead of schedule and could be on track to return to the company at Royal Rumble and possibly even the Day One PLE on New Year’s Day. The report indicates that Rhodes has been working with Diamond Dallas Page on his recovery and can lift light weights while training.

Cody Rhodes made his re-debut for WWE at WrestleMania 38 in a match against Seth Rollins. Rhodes defeated Rollins two more times before being forced to leave because of the torn muscle.

CATCH-UP: Edge to play recurring role in Disney+ series