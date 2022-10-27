VIP AUDIO 10/26 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: MJF saves Mox from beatdown after successful title defense against Penta, teaser for return of Kenny & Bucks, Hayter vs. Riho, Jericho & Garcia vs. Danielson & Claudio, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including MJF saving Jon Moxley from beatdown after successful title defense against Penta, teaser for return of Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks, Jamie Hayter vs. Riho, Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio, and more.

