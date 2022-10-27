SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New details have emerged in regards to the brawl between The Elite and CM Punk after Punk’s controversial remarks at the post-PPV media scrum at All Out.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Punk didn’t see his comments at the All Out media scrum as a big deal and that the situation escalated because Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks kicked down his locker room door and injuring Punk’s dog, Larry.

The new report indicates that Punk has agreed to keep silent about the brawl, but felt threatened and reacted in a legal way under the Castle Doctrine laws in Illinois.

CM Punk and The Elite have not been seen on AEW television since All Out. Punk won the AEW World Championship at the event and The Elite were crowned the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions. Both vacated their titles after the backstage brawl.

