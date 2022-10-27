FREE PODCAST 10/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & McMahon: MJF’s babyface turn solidified, Bucks & Kenny return teaser, live callers (169 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Dailycast host Mike McMahon to review AEW Dynamite with live callers. They start with a discussion on what appeared to be MJF solidifying his babyface turn with a big show-closing angle. Then extensive talk about the teaser for the return of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks including how they can best be presented and utilized when they return. Also, should the Bucks and Kenny lose their EVP status in real life? Plus most other segments on the show are covered with live callers and emails.

