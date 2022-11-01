FREE PODCAST 10/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Reigns punches out Miz, Riddle RKO’s Otis with pumpkin on head, Women’s Tag Title main event, live calls, emails (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch. They discuss Roman Reigns punching out Miz and hyping the Logan Paul match, a Women’s Tag Team Title match headlines the show, Johnny Gargano reveals Dexter-Miz situation in “60 Minutes” spoof, Otis gets RKO’d by Riddle with a pumpkin on his head, plus Mustafa Ali, JBL-Corbin, Austin Theory vs. Seth, Bray Wyatt, Paul Levesque booking, and more with live callers and emails.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO