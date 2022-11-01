News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/31 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Reigns addresses Logan Paul match, Lesnar-Lashley brawl, Women’s Tag Title main event, Gargano reveals Miz-Dexter bombshell, Seth vs. Theory, more (31 min.)

November 1, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman addressing the Logan Paul match, a Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley brawl, a Women’s Tag Title main event, Johnny Gargano reveals the Miz-Dexter “bombshell,” Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory, Miz vs. Mustafa Ali, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*