GCW announces major content expansion with Fite TV

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 1, 2022

GCW has announced that they will be joining Fite TV Plus effective immediately. The company had been teasing news since yesterday and revealed the new partnership this morning on social media.

For $4.99 per month, fans will have access to all GCW live events and access to the full GCW library archive. The change will be immediate. Earlier this week, Black Label Pro announced that they too were making the move to Fite TV Plus.

