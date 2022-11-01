GCW announces major content expansion with Fite TV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW has announced that they will be joining Fite TV Plus effective immediately. The company had been teasing news since yesterday and revealed the new partnership this morning on social media.

*BREAKING* Effective Immediately: GCW has joined Fite+! – Watch *ALL* GCW Live Events!

– Watch the *COMPLETE* GCW Library! Get *EVERYTHING* GCW for just $4.99 per month EXCLUSIVELY on @FiteTV+! Subscribe TODAY and be part of indie wrestling history! pic.twitter.com/2U0qsMfQgT — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 1, 2022

For $4.99 per month, fans will have access to all GCW live events and access to the full GCW library archive. The change will be immediate. Earlier this week, Black Label Pro announced that they too were making the move to Fite TV Plus.

CATCH-UP: Mike Tyson set for return to AEW