Sami Zayn says that he and The Bloodline have only scratched the surface in terms of what is the long term potential for their faction in WWE.

In an interview with Mirror, Zayn talked about the compatibility and chemistry he has with Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, and also talks the long term future of their partnership together.

“This is one of the more filled-out, long-term stories I’ve ever been a part of, and it’s long, even by WWE standards,” Zayn said of working with The Bloodline. “Usually we might do two or three month stories, but I’ve been aligned with The Bloodline in some respects since April and we’re still only kind of scratching the surface as to where this is going to go.

“The initial idea was just to have some on-screen interactions every now and again because it made sense as the self-proclaimed locker room leader I should have a good rapport with the Head of the Table. So we were kind of cooking up that idea.

“On some level, I knew that when you add the lightness that my character brings to kind of the seriousness and the star power that they bring that it was gonna light the whole thing up. That was the goal.

“But one of the things I’m realizing is with live audiences these stories tend to take a life of their own, and you kind of don’t know where they’re going to go and that’s actually what’s exciting about it.

“I see all the fans trying to predict it and they don’t know and, in a way, I don’t know because the reactions start taking it in different directions.

“For example, the dynamic between Jey and myself? I don’t know that it was ever meant to be like this but now you’re starting to get people guessing what’s Jey going to do and where is it going for him.

“I’m past the point of trying to predict what the end game is. But I think at this point, we have such a level of investment that whatever happens, I think fans are going to just be there along for the ride. It’s been really a lot of fun and seeing how much the fans have been loving it has been really rewarding.”

Zayn has been named and Honorary Uce alongside The Bloodline on Smackdown. Most recently, Zayn has been at odds with fellow Bloodline member, Jey Uso.

