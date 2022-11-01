SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Alexa Bliss & Asuka are the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The duo defeated Io Sky & Dakota to win the titles in the main event of this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Kai and Asuka were sidelined thanks to injuries suffered due to an attack from the Damage Control faction. This week on the show, Bianca Belair was attacked by the same faction during her match with Nikki Cross. Cross and Belair were beat up by Damage Control after the match, but Asuka and Kai made the save. In a backstage interview after, Bliss & Asuka that they wanted revenge and a shot at the tag team cold.

The match was made official and took place in the main event slot on the show. During the bout, Belair and Bayley got involved in their last woman standing match at Crown Jewel. Bliss was able to hit Twisted Bliss on Sky to make the cover and secure the championship for her team.

WWE Crown Jewel airs Saturday afternoon on PPV. Other announced matches on the show include Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar, and more.

