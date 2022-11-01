SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Raw has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-I’m not sure that Nikki Cross leaving Nikki A.S.H behind for a return to Sanity character will change her spot on the card much, but it’s a welcome pivot away from a truly nonsensical act. “Almost a Superhero?” Like, what in the hell was that anyway?

-Cross and Bianca Belair had a good little opening match this week. Not much to it, but Belair was able to get a victory ahead of her Crown Jewel match with Bayley. Belair got a nice reaction from the audience, but still has not found a stream of momentum after her Summerslam program with Becky Lynch concluded.

-Why play 12 chords when only 3 will work just fine? Right? That’s the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley feud in a nutshell. People want those two to fight. Therefore, it’s smart for WWE to shy away from talking and just lean into teasing what people want to see. Fighting. It’s a shame the match is happening on a Crown Jewel show, but the build for this has been very effective.

-Really good match between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. The near-falls were believable and Theory kept up with Rollins every step of the way. Booking this match was an odd choice, though. Both heels that need heat? Call me confused.

-How about this, though. Is Seth Rollins a babyface now? He didn’t seem to be trolling the audience as much as he was genuinely looking for their response in an authentic fashion. Something to watch and at this point, why the hell not? The guy is getting cheered and the audience loves the song sing-a-long. Maybe don’t fight it? I hear ya, Raw needs heels, but let’s be honest, Rollins wasn’t properly playing the role of heel anyway.

-I just love watching Roman Reigns work. The control, confidence, and swagger he presents is next level and starts his segments off at “A” level out of the gate. Reigns did a beautiful job selling for the ridiculous notion that Logan Paul has a chance at beating him at Crown Jewel. His aggressive exasperation regarding the idea of a lucky punch and him losing was on-point and gave what will surely be the narrative for the match even more heat. Just great work from a guy who has no equal at this time.

-I guess the explanation from Johnny Gargano on The Miz and Dexter Lumis makes sense? That is what it is. The bigger question is why is Johnny Gargano being used in this obnoxious fashion? I say that the next 60 Minutes spoof WWE Investigates segment should dig into that story. How about it Byron Saxton?

-Karl Anderson going over against Damian Priest was not a call I would have made. Maybe Triple H wants to stick it to New Japan, but c’mon. What are we doing here? Anderson is background player and Priest with The Judgement Day is the hottest he’s ever been. I get that The Judgement Day is likely winning at Crown Jewel, but who does this help?

-Oh, watch out everyone! MVP and Omos are going to Smackdown this week. Let me see those hands. How many of you care about this? Look, if it was WrestleMania, I’m in. Blood Money? Sorry …

-JBL eviscerating the city he and Baron Corbin are in gets boos, but does it get heat? There is a difference. I’d argue no. Plus, the schtick has diminishing returns the more it’s done. It was a fine way to introduce the duo, but now they need another layer.

-A Trick or Street match. Get it? Trick or Street? I despise these matches. Give me Kennel From Hell any day of the damn week.

-There was a ton of distraction in Mustafa Ali vs. Miz, but Ali winning continues his mini push. Who knows how high the push can get Ali, but this seems like a concerted effort to get him ready for something. Rollins? Bottom line is, he can work, and has held up his end of the bargain thus far.

-I liked the main event quite a bit. A good match without question. The hedging on Damage Control continued, though. It’s like they haven’t decided yet how dominant a faction they want those three to be. Belair and Bayley added some fuel to their match with the table spot, too. Alllllll fine.

