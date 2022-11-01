News Ticker

WWE releases five NXT talents, Andre Chase comments

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 1, 2022

WWE announces major changes to television announce teams
WWE has reportedly come to terms on five NXT talent releases.

PWInsider is reporting that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng are no longer with the company.

Hayward had established himself as a regular member of the NXT television crew alongside Andre Chase in the Chase University faction. Chase publicly addressed Hayward leaving the company in a post on Twitter.

“I just want to publicly thank Bodhi Hayward for his dedication to Chase U,” Chase wrote. “I will always appreciate him being my first scholarship athlete, but more importantly I will always appreciate his friendship. Keep going.”

The report does not indicate whether or not there are more WWE releases set to happen.

