VIP AUDIO 11/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (10-19-2004): WWE Taboo Tuesday PPV Roundtable including Orton vs. Flair, Triple H vs. Michaels, Eugene vs. Bischoff, Shelton vs. Jericho, Way Too Much Coach (73 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the 2004 WWE Taboo Tuesday post-PPV Roundtable featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller along with PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell discussing the event. The top matches included Randy Orton vs. Ric Flair, Triple H vs. HBK, Eugene vs. Eric Bischoff, and Shelton Benjamin vs. Chris Jericho, plus Way Too Much Coach, Sarge, Snitsky, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

