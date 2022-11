SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Oct. 28, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: WWE Hell in a Cell fallout with Undertaker, looking ahead to Survivor Series, Cena, Reigns, Paige, and more.

