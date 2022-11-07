FREE PODCAST 11/7 – WKPWP Interview Classics: (5 & 10 Yrs Ago) Ex-WWE & TNA Creative Member Dave Lagana talks new NWA future and WWE stories; Michael Elgin talks about his breakout 2012 year (166 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first part of this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (11-3-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Dave Lagana, a former WWE Creative Team member for five years and a former TNA Creative Team member for five years who also worked behind the scenes during ECW and the ROH stint on HD Net. He now is Vice President of the NWA, recently purchased by Smashing Pumpkin frontman William Corgan. He talked about his journey behind the scenes in pro wrestling including a long stint in WWE in the mid-2000s, and then discusses the lay of the land of the industry as he sees it and what the gameplay is for the NWA under Corgan’s ownership.

In the second interview, from ten years ago (11-7-2012), PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Sean Radican interview ROH wrestler Michael Elgin on his ROH run, current non-ROH work, his break-through 2012, what’s in store for the future, and more topics with live callers sprinkled in.

