NWA responds to Nick Aldis with official statement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NWA has responded to recent comments made by former champion, Nick Aldis, with an official press release. The company has suspended Aldis and removed him from two upcoming events.

Pursuant to the recent comments made by Nick Aldis, the National Wrestling Alliance, has suspended Aldis from the main roster and effective immediately Aldis will not appear for the Hard Times 3 PPV and Revolution Rumble television tapings in New Orleans, LA on Nov. 12, 2022 and Nov. 13, 2022. As such, the National Wrestling Alliance reserves its right to comment on this matter at a future date.

Aldis gave the company his notice that he would not be re-signing with them when his contract ended at the beginning of 2023. Aldis confirmed that he had planned on fulfilling all of his dates for the NWA prior to being removed by the company.

Also, fans in NOLA: Sorry to disappoint but I was removed from the shows this weekend after giving my notice. I fully intended to fulfill my obligations to the audience but unfortunately the company doesn't seem to share the same values. — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) November 7, 2022

Nick Aldis is a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion and staple act in the NWA. There is no indication as to when or where he’ll be signing with next.

CATCH-UP: Championship changes hands at WWE Crown Jewel