Championship changes hands at WWE Crown Jewel

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships changed hands at WWE Crown Jewel.

Damage CNTRL (Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai) defeated Asuka & Alexa Bliss to win back the belts. Damage CNTRL lost the titles on Monday night.

The match was back and forth and full of action. In the end, Nikki Cross got involved and attacked Asuka, which led to Damage CNTRL gathering control of the bout and winning the match to capture the titles once again.

