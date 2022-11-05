VIP AUDIO 11/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – 2nd-Ever Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: History of wrestlers in politics including Lawler and Ventura, Gorilla Monsoon’s history on and off air, McMahon after his trial, does it matter what channel Raw is on (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the October 8, 2004 second-ever Official Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

A look back at five years ago when Jerry Lawler finished third in the mayoral race in Memphis, Tenn., and thoughts on Jesse Ventura’s political career and the very latest on Ric Flair’s aspirations to run for governor of North Carolina…

Background on Gorilla Monsoon’s role on and off air in the WWF…

Reflecting on a Greensboro WCW house show Mitchell attended ten years ago including Steve Austin, Flair, Sting, and more.

Pat Patterson’s resignation, its significance to WWE, and a look back at his influence over the years.

The potential move of Raw from Spike TV back to USA or another cable network next year, whether it makes much of a difference, and where WWE’s leverage stands now compared to its last cable negotiations.

A look at whether Vince McMahon has fulfilled his dream, as expressed in a talk show interview ten years ago, to make WWE respected in the corporate community.

