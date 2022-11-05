FREE PODCAST 11/5 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs. Ago) Sean “X-Pac” Waltman talks Rick Rude’s rep, Hogan sex tape, concussions, Attitude Era, Linda for Senate, more (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-2-2012) features Wade Keller interviewing Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, one of the most popular guests, who is back with insight on Attitude Era, Hogan sex tape, Linda McMahon campaign, Rick Rude as a potential top centerpiece star for Vince McMahon, Scott Hall’s son, Billy Graham, Brad Armstrong, concussions, steroids, the new WWE ’13 video game, voting, and more. These are always Must-listen interviews. This includes the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

Then, a 20-years ago flashback to Paul Heyman appearing on Wade’s “Pro Wrestling Focus” radio show on KFAN in 1992 predicting Steve Austin’s rise as the top star to lead wrestling into the next century, discussing how he became a pro wrestling fan, and much more.

