FREE PODCAST 11/10 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-9-2017) Keller & McNeill: Styles beats Mahal for WWE Title, what’s next for Jinder and Styles, on-site correspondent from England (103 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (11-9-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Livecast host Pat McNeill to discuss WWE Smackdown with a focus on the big news of A.J. Styles capturing the WWE Title from Jinder Mahal. What does it mean for Jinder? For A.J.? For Survivor Series? For the WWF Title? Plus the pros and cons of WWE’s push alerts regarding the title change hours before Smackdown aired, the latest Survivor Series developments including the latest with the Raw and Smackdown teams, and more. Keller talks with a live on-site correspondent, and then they answer mailbag questions regarding Smackdown including whether the inter-gender match with James Ellsworth and Becky Lynch was handled well.

