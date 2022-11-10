VIP AUDIO 11/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is Britt Baker biggest detriment to AEW Women’s Division growing? What constitutes a World Title? Will FTR stay in AEW? Jeff Jarret or Edge a bigger star? More (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Jeff Jarrett or Edge the bigger star?
- Did Karen Angle change the trajectory of Jeff Jarrett’s career?
- Was there a better way to introduce and frame Sarayah in AEW?
- What are the odds of FTR staying with AEW?
- Is Logan Paul comparable to David Arquette?
- What constitutes a World Title in 2022 and what’s with ROH’s TV Title being a “World TV Title”?
- Have Wade or Todd asked Vince McMahon for an interview?
- Is William Regal going to turn on Jon Moxley, not MJF directly, at Full Gear, giving MJF the win?
- Additional thoughts on parent-child wrestler families from last week.
- More on how to properly pronounce “buoy.”
- Has Austin Theory’s stock dropped during Paul Levesque’s time in charge?
- Should Roman Reigns hold the title for several more years before even talking about the end of his reign?
- Should WWE lure wrestlers with incentives related to owning stock that can be cashed out at end of their contracts?
- Is anyone asking AEW to incorporate more of TNA into Dynamite?
- Is Bryan Danielson headed down a path similar to Bret Hart in WCW?
- What are we supposed to surmise is happening when Uncle Howdy shows up on the big screen in the arena? Who’s making it happen? Is it pre-taped or live? Is it our imagination or us seeing what Bray Wyatt is imagining?
- Is Britt Baker the biggest detriment to the AEW Women’s Division’s potential growth?
