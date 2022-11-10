VIP AUDIO 11/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Is Britt Baker biggest detriment to AEW Women’s Division growing? What constitutes a World Title? Will FTR stay in AEW? Jeff Jarret or Edge a bigger star? More (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part two of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Jeff Jarrett or Edge the bigger star?

Did Karen Angle change the trajectory of Jeff Jarrett’s career?

Was there a better way to introduce and frame Sarayah in AEW?

What are the odds of FTR staying with AEW?

Is Logan Paul comparable to David Arquette?

What constitutes a World Title in 2022 and what’s with ROH’s TV Title being a “World TV Title”?

Have Wade or Todd asked Vince McMahon for an interview?

Is William Regal going to turn on Jon Moxley, not MJF directly, at Full Gear, giving MJF the win?

Additional thoughts on parent-child wrestler families from last week.

More on how to properly pronounce “buoy.”

Has Austin Theory’s stock dropped during Paul Levesque’s time in charge?

Should Roman Reigns hold the title for several more years before even talking about the end of his reign?

Should WWE lure wrestlers with incentives related to owning stock that can be cashed out at end of their contracts?

Is anyone asking AEW to incorporate more of TNA into Dynamite?

Is Bryan Danielson headed down a path similar to Bret Hart in WCW?

What are we supposed to surmise is happening when Uncle Howdy shows up on the big screen in the arena? Who’s making it happen? Is it pre-taped or live? Is it our imagination or us seeing what Bray Wyatt is imagining?

Is Britt Baker the biggest detriment to the AEW Women’s Division’s potential growth?

