VIP AUDIO 11/10 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Theory’s cash-in, Saraya-Baker segment, Gunther vs. Rey, Mike Tyson on commentary, UFC, New Japan, NXT, more (94 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Review of AEW Rampage including Mike Tyson on commentary
- Review of AEW Dynamite including Todd’s take on the Britt Baker-Sarayah segment
- Review of UFC last weekend
- Review of the latest New Japan event
- Review of NXT on USA
- Review of WWE Smackdown including Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio for the IC Title
- Review of WWE Raw including Austin Theory cashing in his briefcase
