VIP AUDIO 11/10 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Theory’s cash-in, Saraya-Baker segment, Gunther vs. Rey, Mike Tyson on commentary, UFC, New Japan, NXT, more (94 min.)

Review of AEW Rampage including Mike Tyson on commentary

Review of AEW Dynamite including Todd’s take on the Britt Baker-Sarayah segment

Review of UFC last weekend

Review of the latest New Japan event

Review of NXT on USA

Review of WWE Smackdown including Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio for the IC Title

Review of WWE Raw including Austin Theory cashing in his briefcase

