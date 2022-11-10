News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/10 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Theory’s cash-in, Saraya-Baker segment, Gunther vs. Rey, Mike Tyson on commentary, UFC, New Japan, NXT, more (94 min.)

November 10, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Review of AEW Rampage including Mike Tyson on commentary
  • Review of AEW Dynamite including Todd’s take on the Britt Baker-Sarayah segment
  • Review of UFC last weekend
  • Review of the latest New Japan event
  • Review of NXT on USA
  • Review of WWE Smackdown including Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio for the IC Title
  • Review of WWE Raw including Austin Theory cashing in his briefcase

