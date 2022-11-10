FREE PODCAST 11/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review MLW Battle Riot IV, discuss Nick Aldis’s departure from NWA, Fite+ expanding their library, more (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are keen to check out the return of MLW with Battle Riot IV, which unfortunately is not a great introduction to the product, featuring a rushed, cluttered, and unfocused 40-man battle royal with the likes of Jacob Fatu, Killer Kross, Myron Reed, the incredible Micro Man, Savio Vega, and 35 other people. In much happier times, we also have the next match in IWTV’s T4 Summit, with a great match between West Coast Wrecking Crew and C4. We’ve also got the rundown on a big week of indy wrestling news with the ongoing dispute between Nick Aldis and Billy Corgan and GCW’s big deal to be shown on Fite+. On the VIP side, we look at better matches with MLW talent, notably the Briscoes versus Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz and Jay Lethal tangling with Calvin Tankman, both from Warrior Wrestling 25.

