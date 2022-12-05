VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Smackdown World Cup, MJF’s Dynamite promo, Bray, Bloodline, Regal, ROH PPV Preview, Dan Harnsberger indy act, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown with a focus on how WWE got the most out of the World Cup Tournament and the Ricochet-Santos Escobar final match. Expanded talk about Ricochet’s career and his future and the upside of Escobar. Plus Bray Wyatt, the latest Bloodline development, Kofi Kingston’s portrayal against Gunther, and more.

AEW Dynamite with a focus on MJF’s first promo as World Champion, Jon Moxley’s promo earlier not bringing up the AEW World Title loss or William Regal’s role in it, and more.

Thoughts on William Regal leaving AEW to return to WWE and how this fits into wrestlers wanting to work for Paul Levesque’s WWE instead of Tony Khan’s AEW. That leads to talk about the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega back at it with Being the Elite and digs at C.M. Punk.

Analysis of AEW Rampage’s content last Friday and a big picture look at the Rampage ratings this year compared to last year.

A preview of ROH Final Battle and evaluating Claudio’s performance as a challenger so far.

A look at the CNN article on indy wrestler Dan Harnsberger having to tone down his politically liberal character at live events due to tensions with fans.

