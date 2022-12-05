VIP AUDIO 12/5 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Previewing Dragongate’s big free show this week with a look at Mochizuki’s Dream Gate history (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by Andrew Pugh to look ahead to tomorrow’s big Open the Dream Gate title match at Korakuen Hall. In what could be the last challenge for that title by its most legendary holder Masaaki Mochizuki, the 53 year old will look to unseat a champion who has been on fire since winning the belt in July, Yuki Yoshioka. It’s the classic clash of an experienced veteran in front of his hometown crowd against a young star in his athletic prime with all the momentum in the world. There’s no surer bet in wrestling than Mocchy delivering when the Dream Gate is at stake, and to prove this, Alan and Andrew break down his three reigns with the title in 2005, 2011, and 2017/2018. There’s a reason he’s considered the definitive Dream Gate champ, and it’s all explored on this show. Check it out.

