VIP AUDIO 12/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (11-22-2004): Insider details on Holly-Dupree incident at WWE house show, Dusty Rhodes takes over as TNA booker, Flair’s reception in Iraq, poll results (24 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 22, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:
- Details and background on the Bob Holly-Rene Dupree incident at the house show in Syracuse, N.Y. the previous night and what led up to it.
- Analysis and insight into Dusty Rhodes as a new TNA booker, how he may be welcomed by other wrestlers, and what changes he needs to make.
- Notes from Ric Flair’s reception in Iraq from the U.S. troops he just visited.
- Keller’s reaction to the last two weeks of Torch Instant Poll results.
