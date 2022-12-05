VIP AUDIO 12/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (11-22-2004): Insider details on Holly-Dupree incident at WWE house show, Dusty Rhodes takes over as TNA booker, Flair’s reception in Iraq, poll results (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 22, 2004 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Details and background on the Bob Holly-Rene Dupree incident at the house show in Syracuse, N.Y. the previous night and what led up to it.

Analysis and insight into Dusty Rhodes as a new TNA booker, how he may be welcomed by other wrestlers, and what changes he needs to make.

Notes from Ric Flair’s reception in Iraq from the U.S. troops he just visited.

Keller’s reaction to the last two weeks of Torch Instant Poll results.

