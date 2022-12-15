FREE PODCAST 12/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Rebound episode highlighted by MJF-Starks, Elite-Death Triangle, Jericho loses unexpectedly, Hook-Jungle Boy (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch.com to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They start with reaction to the MJF vs. Ricky Starks AEW World Title match and the overall assessment that this was a rebound effort for AEW overall. Then they discuss the Action Andretti upset win over Chris Jericho, Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Jungle Boy vs. Brian Cage, ROH Honor Club, and much more.

