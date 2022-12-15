News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/14 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: MJF vs. Starks for AEW World Title, major surprise upset finish, Death Triangle vs. Elite continues, Jungle Boy vs. Brian Cage, more (25 min.)

December 15, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Ricky Starks challenging MJF for the AEW World Title, The Elite vs. Death Triangle in the fourth match in their series, Chris Jericho losing to a jobber in a segment sure to be talked about for years, Jungle Boy aligning with Hook after beating Brian Cage, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*